Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Autohome by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,874,000 after buying an additional 2,165,574 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Autohome by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,695,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,111,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,440,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,859,000 after buying an additional 568,474 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its holdings in Autohome by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,088,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,396,000 after buying an additional 97,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,326,000 after buying an additional 272,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $33.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.15. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $4.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Autohome announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

