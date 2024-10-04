Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $292.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $366.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $510,353.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $510,353.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $3,458,718.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,134 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,247. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

