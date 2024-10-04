Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Position Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 70.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,526,000 after purchasing an additional 281,966 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $2,676,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth $13,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of PAC stock opened at $168.31 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.64.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 47.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 33.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.