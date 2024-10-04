The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Mosaic worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,536,000 after buying an additional 1,893,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 34.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,544 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,936,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.1 %

Mosaic stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.73.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

