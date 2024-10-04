Millennium Management LLC Buys 314,323 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.74% of Qifu Technology worth $23,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,560,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 1,789.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 1,174,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,995,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 634.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 956,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 826,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 557.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 776,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 658,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $31.92 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Qifu Technology Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

