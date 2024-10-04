WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.38% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $27,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,668,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,572,000 after acquiring an additional 456,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,958 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,445 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,432,000 after acquiring an additional 132,503 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,906,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,746 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

