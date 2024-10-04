Millennium Management LLC Buys 122,248 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 998,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,248 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $24,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 17.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,672,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,699,000 after buying an additional 387,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

IVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

