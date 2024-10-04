Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 2,883.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666,015 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $28,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 122.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 56.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.05%.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

