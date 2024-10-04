Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,753,825 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $27,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITUB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,082,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 323,065 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 358,065 shares during the period. Finally, Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $20,083,000.

Several research firms have commented on ITUB. Morgan Stanley raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

