East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 152.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of East West Bancorp worth $27,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

EWBC stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

