Curbstone Financial Management Corp Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,604,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $7,421,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 73,434 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,935,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,578,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.