Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

