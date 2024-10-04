Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Lessened by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.1 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

