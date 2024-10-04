AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 66,254 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,928 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,254 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Peabody Energy worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BTU stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

