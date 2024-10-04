AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,268,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986,132 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 309.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,977,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 18.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 471,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Organogenesis by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 333,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 435.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 407,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 331,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.15 million, a PE ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 1.62. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $130.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Featured Articles

