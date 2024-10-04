BOK Financial Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.18. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.11.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in BOK Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

