Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

CBSH stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,476,149.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,249,391.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,476,149.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $91,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,612 shares of company stock worth $3,184,609. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

