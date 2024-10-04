Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for City Holding Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of City in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. City had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 32.12%.

City stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. City has a one year low of $86.56 and a one year high of $125.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in City by 95.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in City during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in City by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of City stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $895,503.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $895,503.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $69,685.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $540,215.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,413 shares of company stock worth $1,149,561. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. City’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

