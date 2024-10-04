DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

BWB opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,514 shares in the company, valued at $17,383,473.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $70,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,383,473.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

