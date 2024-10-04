Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 51,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

