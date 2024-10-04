Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Decreased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 279,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,956,000 after buying an additional 137,935 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $201.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.