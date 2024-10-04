Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 34.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,030,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 598.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,555,000 after buying an additional 1,114,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

