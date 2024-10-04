Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $128.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

