Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $199,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $140.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.03.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.