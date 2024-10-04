Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 200 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $208.12 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

