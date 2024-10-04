BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Position Lessened by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.64.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.