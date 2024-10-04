Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 5,286 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

