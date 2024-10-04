Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amprius Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMPX. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 6.5 %

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.71. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 327.05%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,783.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,683 shares of company stock worth $425,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 84.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.