Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

STN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.69.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$112.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$112.43. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$82.50 and a 12 month high of C$122.57.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.31%.

In related news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$112.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,940.00. In other Stantec news, Director Asifa Samji purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$109.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190. Also, Director Vito Culmone purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,445 shares of company stock worth $274,636. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

