Atb Cap Markets Comments on TC Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 146.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 138.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

