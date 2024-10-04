Analysts Set Expectations for Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $952.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $20,935,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $7,648,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $5,637,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

