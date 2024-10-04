FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Increased by Analyst

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lilium in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Lilium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

LILM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lilium from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lilium in a research report on Monday.

Lilium Stock Down 2.2 %

Lilium stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Financial Designs Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

