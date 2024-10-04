MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Sells £1,830,000 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.16), for a total transaction of £1,830,000 ($2,447,833.07).

MJ Gleeson Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 621.75 ($8.32) on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 381 ($5.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 645 ($8.63). The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of £362.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,936.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 593 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 553.88.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.25%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.60) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MJ Gleeson

About MJ Gleeson

(Get Free Report)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.