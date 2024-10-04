MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Sells £1,830,000 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.16), for a total transaction of £1,830,000 ($2,447,833.07).
MJ Gleeson Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 621.75 ($8.32) on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 381 ($5.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 645 ($8.63). The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of £362.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,936.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 593 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 553.88.
MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.25%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About MJ Gleeson
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.
