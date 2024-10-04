FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Five Star Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 22.24%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

FSBC opened at $28.30 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $603.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 38,116 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 128.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 32.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 39,256 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $87,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,128.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,340. Corporate insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

