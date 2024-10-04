DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CVB Financial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,399,000 after purchasing an additional 816,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in CVB Financial by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 721,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 567,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,701,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,014,000 after acquiring an additional 176,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,059,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 144,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

