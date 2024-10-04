David Wild Acquires 430,000 Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) Stock

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) insider David Wild acquired 430,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £47,300 ($63,269.13).

DP Poland Stock Performance

Shares of DP Poland stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1,076.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.01. DP Poland Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DP Poland in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About DP Poland

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

