agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 436205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

agilon health Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In related news, CEO Steven Sell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in agilon health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 626.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 191,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

