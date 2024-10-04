Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.12 and last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 10950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 289,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 61,662 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

