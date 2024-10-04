Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 101741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXM. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $33,528.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $351,441.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $33,528.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,060.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,185. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sprinklr by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

