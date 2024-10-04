Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $13.80. Noah shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 212,550 shares.

Noah Stock Down 5.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $856.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $84.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Noah by 84.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Noah by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,681,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 923,122 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Noah by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

