iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$36.53 and last traded at C$36.51, with a volume of 61647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.42.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.07.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

