Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 12824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLRX. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 312.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 785,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading

