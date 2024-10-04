NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.64, but opened at $103.21. NetEase shares last traded at $102.25, with a volume of 289,997 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Get NetEase alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTES

NetEase Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. The firm had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. NetEase’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.