Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/3/2024 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/30/2024 – AutoZone had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $3,025.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2024 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/25/2024 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2024 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2024 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – AutoZone had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $3,200.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2024 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $3,066.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,134.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3,012.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $46.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

