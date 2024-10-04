Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 27,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HAE shares. CL King started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

Haemonetics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

See Also

