iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 8517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $736.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVYE. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.