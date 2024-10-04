Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 101932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

