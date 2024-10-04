SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 4554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $579.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

