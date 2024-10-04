John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 9004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Stories

