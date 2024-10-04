John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 9004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
