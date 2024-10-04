Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($4.17) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WBD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 22,784,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,520,000 after buying an additional 5,100,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826,715 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,986 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,582 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% in the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,245 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

